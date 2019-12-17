Junior Starlets pick bronze in Cecafa Cup

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya Tuesday lost 2-0 to Uganda at Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja to finish third in the inaugural Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Under-17 Women Challenge Cup.

The hosts, topped the six-team log with 13 points, drawn from four wins and one draw. Tanzania spanked Djibouti 10-0 to seal second place with 11 points from three wins and two draws.

Burundi humiliated Eritrea 4-0 to move level on seven points with Kenya who emerged third due to their superior goal difference. Eritrea were ranked fifth with four points while Djibouti finished bottom without a point after five successive losses in this tournament that was played in round-robin format.

A goal apiece from Fauzia Najjemba and Juliet Nakulenga in the 31st and 47th minutes respectively secured the win for Uganda.

"We are not surprised by the loss because our opponents were clearly more experienced but I'm glad we got to the finals and the girls gave their best. We will definitely use the experience gathered to challenge for the title next year. This is just the first edition, we still have hope of redeeming ourselves," said Junior Starlets coach Jackline Juma.

Uganda's Najjemba was named the Most Valuable Player while their goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga won the Golden Glove award. The Golden Boot award went to Tanzania's Aisha Hamis Masaka with 14 goals.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Uganda 2-0 Kenya

Tanzania 10-0 Djibouti