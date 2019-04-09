  1. Home
Juve include Ronaldo in squad for Champions League

Tuesday April 9 2019

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after their second goal during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO | AFP

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after their second goal during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo is back from injury after being named in Juventus' squad for Wednesday's away Champions League quarter-final match against Ajax.

Ronaldo hasn't played for the Serie A leaders - who are just one point away from sealing an eighth Italian league title - since scoring the sensational hat-trick that saw Juve come back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Atletico Madrid last month.

But the Portugal captain was named in Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man Champions League squad.

Giorgio Chiellini misses out due to a left calf contracture while Emre Can also stays in Italy after straining his right ankle in the 2-1 Serie A victory over AC Milan on Saturday.

