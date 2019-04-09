Juve include Ronaldo in squad for Champions League

By AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo is back from injury after being named in Juventus' squad for Wednesday's away Champions League quarter-final match against Ajax.

Ronaldo hasn't played for the Serie A leaders - who are just one point away from sealing an eighth Italian league title - since scoring the sensational hat-trick that saw Juve come back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Atletico Madrid last month.

But the Portugal captain was named in Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man Champions League squad.