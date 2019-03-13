 Juventus shares soar after Champions League heroics - Daily Nation
Juventus shares soar after Champions League heroics

Wednesday March 13 2019

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after their second goal during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO |

In Summary

  • "That's why Juventus bought me, to help them in games like this," the 34-year-old Ronaldo said after the game.
  • The seven-time reigning Italian title-holders have not won the Champions League since 1996, and have finished runners-up twice in the past four seasons.
By AFP
TURIN

Juventus shares soared by over 20% on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday, the morning after Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible hat-trick rescued the Italian giants Champions League campaign.

The Portuguese superstar added a late penalty to a pair of headers for a 3-0 win on the night and 3-2 on aggregate over Atletico Madrid to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

The Turin club's shares jumped by 23% after the Milan stock exchange opened before dipping to 17.09% later in the morning.

In 90 minutes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner demonstrated why Juventus splashed out 100 million euros ($117 million) last summer to bring the Real Madrid star to Italy, in addition to his annual salary of 31 million euros.

"That's why Juventus bought me, to help them in games like this," the 34-year-old Ronaldo said after the game.

The seven-time reigning Italian title-holders have not won the Champions League since 1996, and have finished runners-up twice in the past four seasons.

