Juventus striker transfer to Spurs off

Tottenham's proposed move for Paulo Dybala is off after Juventus decided not to sell the 25-year-old forward.

Manchester United ended their talks with the Argentine earlier this month because of his wage demands

Tottenham are still set to sign Fulham's England Under-21 left-back Ryan Sessegnon for £25m with midfielder Josh Onomah moving the other way.

Spurs had previously abandoned their interest in Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes because of the asking price.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 for £23m and scored 10 goals for the Italian champions last season.

He also scored in a friendly against Novara in Turin on Wednesday.

