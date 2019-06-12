KBC to air 2019 Afcon matches

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyans have been afforded an opportunity to watch the national football team compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, for free.

The government announced on Wednesday that Kenya Broadcasting Corporation will televise matches from this continental championship.

The tournament will be staged in Egypt between June 21 and July 19, 2019 and Kenya is one of the 24 teams taking part.

Harambee Stars have been pooled alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania in Group 'C' and all their matches will be held at the June 30 stadium.

Kenya clash with Algeria in their opening match on June 23.

On Monday, Pay satellite television channel SuperSport announced that they will show all 52 Africa Cup of Nations matches live and in HD (high definition).

The matches will be available to subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family, Access and GOtv Max and Plus the company announced Monday.

There will also be magazine shows, detailed pre and postgame analysis from leading football experts and highlights to keep Kenyan fans right in the middle of the action.