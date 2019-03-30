KCB, Assad into SportPesa Shield quarters

By CELLESTINE OLILO

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Top flight side KCB and lower tier outfit Congo Boys on Saturday cruised to the quarter-finals of the SportPesa Shield after fending off Vihiga Sportiff and Mwatate United respectively.

SS Assad, who eliminated SPL side Ulinzi Stars from the competition a fortnight ago, emerged victorious once again against Naivas, while the match between Dero FC and Bidco United was called off for unspecified reasons.

Chrispinus Onyango scored a brace for KCB, while Simon Munala and Brian Mukoma filled in with a goal each to ensure the bankers got through to the tournament’s last eight.

“This result now puts us in a good position but the tournament is now getting tougher and I know our next opponents will be more difficult to defeat so it is all about preparation. We shall go back and prepare well so that we can make it to the semi-finals,” said KCB assistant coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo.

Congo Boys FC of Mombasa advanced to the quarter-finals when they registered a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Mwatate United during an all-Coast clash at Dawnson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Playing before their own fans, Mwatate fighting to revenge their National Division One League 3-0 defeat they suffered to Congo a month ago, failed to impress and the 90 minutes of play ended goalless and penalties were taken to determine the winners.

Congo Boys head coach Yusuf Mohamed Ndere said he was very happy to have beaten Mwatate at their home ground and before their own fans and expressed hope to do better in their next fixture.

“I hope with such a spirit, we can go far in this knockout tournament,” he added.

His Mwatate counterparts Alvin Opondo accepted defeat in sportsmanship spirit saying when the match is to be determined on penalties, any team emerges winners. “We were unlucky during the penalties and we wish Congo as our Coast neighbours good luck in their next fixtures,” he said.

In another match at Ukunda Showground, SS Assad booked their ticket to the last eight when they edged the visiting Naivas FC from Nairobi 9-8 on post-match penalties when their match ended in a barren draw.

Assad of Kwale County will now play Congo Boys of Mombasa in an-all Coast quarter-final clash.

On Sunday, former title holders AFC Leopards will come up against neighbours Bungoma Superstars at their Bukhugu Stadium hunting ground.