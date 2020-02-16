KCB, KTTI progress in Betway Cup

By BENSON AYIENDA

KCB progressed to the round of 16 of the Betway Cup after they beat division one side Zoo Youth 4-3 on penalties at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides had managed a 1-1 draw after normal time forcing the winner be determined through a penalty shootout.

Earlier at the same venue, little known Keroka Technical Training Institute (KTTI) were handed a walkover after Vihiga United failed to travel to Kisii to honour their match.

Zoo Youth were the first to score in the 20th minute through Daniel Murage, but Enock Agwanda replied for the visitors ten minutes later.

Both teams created equal scoring opportunities in the second half but neither was able to break the deadlock.

The bankers held their nerve to expertly convert their kicks through Enock Agwanda, Pascal Ogweno, Balton Omwenga and Mike Kibwae, silencing a huge crowd that had turned up to cheer their opponents.

On their side, Zoo converted through Elly Augustine, Anthony Ndolo and Victor Murembe.

KCB’s goalkeeper Gabriel Andiva saved Daniel Murage’s shoot.

KCB assistant coach Godfrey Odiwor noted that their opponents were well prepared.

“It was a good match and indeed its only experience that saved us. Last time we managed position three but now we are targeting the cup” he said.

Zoo’s head coach and former Shabana defender, Andrew Ongwae said luck was not on their side.