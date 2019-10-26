KCB, Ulinzi eke out wins in wet conditions

By SUNDAY NATION TEAM

KCB scored in the first minute of the first half and immediately after resumption to edge visiting Zoo 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

At a waterlogged Afraha Stadium, Ulinzi Stars thrived to edge out Tusker 1-0 as Sony Sugar and Kisumu All Stars fought out a 1-1 draw at Awendo.

The bankers moved to second on the log with 14 points from seven matches.

Enock Agwanda set hosts KCB to a bright start, striking immediately the match got underway on the slippery pitch after being set up by Simon Munala.

Zoo captain Geoffrey Gichana levelled the scores three minutes to the break with a stunning a free-kick, before substitute Ian Motanda restored the Bankers lead in the 46th minute.

KCB’s unbeaten run stretched to four matches and coach Zedekiah Otieno said the good run motivated them to work harder.

“It was a tough game. The boys fought hard and I am happy with the win,” said Otieno.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha blamed lack of concentration for his side’s loss.

“We played well, but a few mistakes cost us victory. They scored all their goals early and this purely due to our fault especially at the back,” said Iswekha, whose side has now lost five matches.

At Afraha, after a barren first half, the heavens opened turning the uneven surface into a sodden pitch as players struggled to keep on their feet.

The soldiers’ winning goal came at the hour mark when hardworking Daniel Waweru unleashed a powerful volley from outside the box that beat Tusker custodian Emery Mvuyekure. The lifted Ulinzi Stars to fifth in the standings with 12 points while Tusker are fourth with 13 points, both having played seven matches.

In other matches played Saturday, Nzoia and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 1-1 draw in Sudi while Kakamega Homeboyz beat struggling Chemelil Sugar 2-1 in Awasi.