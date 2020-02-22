KCB blank Posta in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Commercial Bank returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-1 win over Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos on Saturday.

The kick-off was delayed for 15 minutes as both teams had appeared for the mandatory morning pre-match meeting with the same colour kits - white.

KCB, who were the away team, had to get an alternative kit from Nairobi and that took time.

The game was fast-paced in the initial minutes, with Brian Ochieng coming close for the bankers.

KCB then opened the scoring on 25 minutes through Enock Agwanda who tapped in a Victor Omondi cutback from the left flank.

Posta Rangers striker Francis Nambute could have equalised just before the breather but he placed his shot wide after escaping the attention of KCB right-back Baraka Badi.

Agwanda doubled the lead two minutes into the second half, heading in past Posta Rangers custodian Jairus Adira after a perfectly weighted cross by Omondi.

Michael Mutinda made it 3-0, tapping in a Simon Abuko clever pass after the former AFC Leopards winger sped off past Humphrey Okoti on the right-wing and delivered a perfect pass into the danger area.

Posta pulled one back on the restart, former Ulinzi Stars striker Ezekiel Okare shooting past Gabriel Andika after KCB defenders were caught napping. Posta brought in Eliud Lokuwam for the jaded Benson Mutinda a minute later.

Former AFC Leopards forward Marcellus Ingotsi was introduced for Nambute as Posta Rangers continued to dictate the tempo. KCB made one change at the hour mark, Thomas Harun coming in for Brian Ochieng. Ten minutes later, former Nairobi Stima man Victor Omune came on for the injured Abuko.

Gearson Likono could have scored another for Posta with five minutes left on the clock but his shot hit the upright and the bankers held on to pick the three points.

COLLATED RESULTS

Bandari 3 Mathare United 1

Posta Rangers 1 KCB 3

Western Stima 0 Kariobangi Sharks 0

Sunday

Ulinzi Stars v Kisumu AllStars - Nakuru - 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Chemelil Sugar - Bukhungu - 3pm

Tusker v Wazito - Ruaraka 3pm