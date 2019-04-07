KCB down Vihiga United

By TITUS MAERO

Kenya Commercial Bank thrashed Vihiga United FC 3-0 in a SportPesa Premier League match held at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Goals from Ezekiel Otwoma in the 55th minute, Kennedy Owino (78) and Simon Munala (82) were enough to sink the hosts who were virtually outplayed by the City outfit.

After the match, KCB coach Frank Ouna expressed satisfaction in the way his boys played.

“They played as a team. Ball distribution upfront was equally good among the forwards. The win is a great motivation to us as we move into our next fixtures,” he added.

Vihiga tactician Mike Mururi said his charges created numerous scoring chances which they could not converted into goals.