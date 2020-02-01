KCB edge Zoo to enter top three

By VICTOR OTIENO

Enock Agwanda struck at death to secure Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) a 2-1 win over Zoo at Green Stadium in Kericho on Saturday.

Simon Munala broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime, but Zoo equalised in the 65th minute through Collins Neto's penalty to set up a nervy finish.

Just when a handful of supporters at the stadium thought the two teams were headed for a draw, Agwanda scored his 11th goal of the season in the 91st minute, to give KCB maximum points.

The win sees the bankers move to third place on the Kenyan Premier League log with 38 points, three behind leaders Gor Mahia.

Second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz will host Wazito on Sunday at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, while defending champions Gor play Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

"I am glad the players fought until the last minute. We will work hard to maintain our form so that we maintain our position," said KCB’s Coach Zedekiah Otieno.

At Narok Stadium, Bandari's long wait for a win continued after registering a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers.

The Dockers last recorded victory on January 4, when they beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 at home. In the early kick-off of the day, an impressive Shaban Kenga gave the visitors a deserved lead at the stroke of half-time, before Francis Nambute cancelled his effort in the 65th minute.

The draw sees Bandari maintain 11th position on the log with 19 points, while Posta also remain eighth with 29 points.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Chemelil Sugar held Western Stima to a one-all draw as the Millers continued their relegation dogfight.

Former Sony Sugar man Kevin Omundi fired Stima ahead in the 22nd minute, but Felix Otuoma struck in the 45th to salvage a point for the visitors.

"Registering a draw in an away match is not easy, it motivates my players a lot. The boys are confident that they can now win matches both at home and away to avoid being relegated," said Chemelil coach Charles Odera.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Western Stima 1-1 Chemelil Sugar

Zoo 1-2 KCB