JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Sunday beat nine-man Posta Rangers 5-1 in an entertaining match played at a water-logged Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

With the win, KCB moves one place up to fourth on the log with 21 points from 11 matches while Posta are ninth with 17 points, having played 12 matches.

KCB Assistant coach Godfrey Oduor, who was standing in for Zedekiah Otieno, who is away with the Harambee Stars in Uganda for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, lauded his charges after the game.

"The pitch was not in good shape due to the rains but the boys played well and I am happy we got the three points. They pressed Posta Rangers high on the pitch and the opponents cracked. That was our plan from the outset," the former Kibera Black Stars tactician said after the match.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omolo could not hide his disappointment with the performance of his charges. Omollo left the pitch in a huff after the final whistle, leaving former Kenyan International Pascal Ochieng who is his assistant to address the press.

Bad day in office

"We had a bad day in the office and we will have to rectify the mistakes we did in our next match against Kariobangi Sharks. The players lost concentration and we were punished for it. It happens in football at times but what matters is how we come back from such a loss," Ochieng said.

Former Tusker midfielder Brian Osumba opened the scoring for Posta Rangers in the 16th-minute reacting fast to an erratic goal kick by KCB custodian Allan Owiny to thump in with a long-range shot.

Enock Agwanda equalised at the half-hour mark, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up to slot past an advancing Posta Rangers Jarius Adira.

Agwanda converted two second-half penalties to put KCB firmly on the front foot. Posta Rangers defender Dinken Mwema deliberately handled Agwanda's goal-bound header in the 59th minute and was consequently sent off.

The former Sony Sugar and Gor Mahia striker converted from the spot to put KCB in the lead and again scored in a similar style in the 74th minute after Posta Rangers captain Joseph Mbugi handled Reagan Otieno's cutback in the danger area.