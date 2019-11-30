KCB humiliate Sharks at Kasarani

By JEFF KINYANJUI

KCB thrashed Kariobangi Sharks 5-2 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani on Saturday afternoon.

New Harambee Stars call up Reagan Otieno grabbed a brace for the bankers, while their other goals were scored by veteran Enock Agwanda, Simon Abuko and Samuel Mwangi. Sharks got their goals through Julius Masaba and Duke Abuya.

Sharks coach William Muluya blamed the loss on individual mistakes by the players.

“We played well and were even ahead at some point in the game, but some avoidable mistakes cost us the game. Going forward the players will need to be mentally very strong to get us out of the bad spell,” he said

KCB tactician Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno lauded his players, but urged them to maintain the consistency.

“This is a big win for us and I am very happy with the performance of the boys. I know we have a good team this season but we need to maintain the focus and replicate this sort of performance in the upcoming games as well,” he said

In another league match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Wazito bounced back with an impressive 6-0 win over struggling Chemelil Sugar.