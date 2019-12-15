KCB rally to edge Wazito

By VICTOR OTIENO

Wazito suffered their seventh loss of the season after going down 2-1 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Coach Stewart Hall's side had to play one man less for more than 20 minutes after Benard Ochieng was sent off in the 66th minute.

Lloyd Wahome had given visitors Wazito the lead in the 23rd minute, but KCB replied through Enock Agwanda in the 31st minute, before substitute Simon Munala sealed the win for the bankers in the 72nd minute.

Coming into this match, Wazito had only won twice and they badly needed three points to move out of the relegation zone.

Goalkeeper Kevin Onyango was forced to a first minute save from Agwanda's trademark long throw. The former Gor Mahia striker missed the target moments later from a free-kick, before Onyango gathered Kennedy Owino's header in the fifth minute.

Wazito then grabbed the lead against the run of play in the 23rd minute through Wahome who reacted first to bury the rebound after KCB custodian Joseph Okoth had parried Ali Abondo's free-kick.

Their lead was short-lived, as Agwanda sent goalkeeper Onyango the wrong way from the spot after Brian Musa handled the ball in his area.

Onyango produced a brilliant save five minutes later, rising high to save Dennis Odhiambo's free-kick. Paul Acquah's long range effort in the 42nd minute sailed over the bar as Wazito looked to restore their lead heading to the breather.

In the 50th minute, Acquah should have put the moneybags ahead after Pitsone Mutamba found him with a through pass inside KCB's area, but he delayed his run and was dispossessed.

Both teams then introduced fresh legs, Wazito resting Acquah and Elvis Rupia for Joshua Nyatini and Derrick Onyango respectively. KCB introduced Munala for Reagan Ochieng.

While Wazito improved in the second period, their ascendancy was checked when Ochieng received his marching orders following a dangerous tackle on a green shirt.