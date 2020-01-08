KCB rally to hit Sofapaka in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Commercial Bank rallied from behind to beat Sofapaka 2-1 in an enthralling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

New signing Collins Wakhungu opened the scoring on 20 minutes, picking a Ronald Okoth pass outside the box and send in a volley past KCB custodian Allan Owiny.

Batoto Ba Mungu coach John Baraza pulled out the injured Mohammed Kilume with five minutes to the breather, introducing another new signing, Joel Noukeu.

Former Ingwe forward Simon Abuko could have levelled matters just before the break but he shot straight at Sofapaka custodian Isaiah Wakasala after Enock Agwanda had found him with a clever pass from the edge of the box.

The Bankers made a double change after the breather, bringing in Ian Mutanda and Victor Omondi for Abuko and Samuel Mwangi and they now seemed a stronger side going forward.

Reagan Otieno tapped in a Dennis Odhiambo cross from the left flank to draw the bankers level on 56 minutes. Baraza then rested Ronald Okoth two minutes later and introduced the experienced Kepha Aswani in an attempt to find the winner.

Instead, it is the Bankers who took the lead in the 79th minute courtesy of a Brian Ochieng strike after Agwanda whipped in a cross from the left flank.

The Bankers rested Reagan Otieno for Bolton Omwenga with five minutes to play and they held on to pick up the maximum points.

“We committed mistakes and were punished. Kudos to our opponents, they took their chances,” Baraza said after the match.

KCB coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno said he studied Sofapaka and planned accordingly.

“We knew they would be keen to hit us on the counter and worked on a way to avoid that. It is unfortunate that we conceded from a counter attack due to a lapse in concentration but then we made amends in the second half by introducing speedy forwards who destabilised their backline and opened spaces that we utilised. My boys played well especially in the second half.”