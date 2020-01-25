KCB storm top four after Stima win

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Saturday beat Western Stima 3-1 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

It was sweet revenge for the bankers who lost 1-0 in the first leg played in Kisumu.

The win takes KCB to fourth place with 35 points from 17 matches while Stima drop to seventh with 30 points.

Enock Agwanda, Reagan Otieno and Simon Munala scored for KCB in the first half, while the visitors' consolation was netted by Villa Oromchan from the spot in the second half.

KCB's bright start in the match paid off in the fifth minute, when Agwanda reacted fast to beat goalkeeper Samuel Njau from close range.

The Bankers almost stretched their lead five minutes later, but Njau was alert and saved Otieno's long range effort.

The first open scoring chance for Stima arrived in the 20th minute but Abdallah Wankuru's long range shot could only find the side net.

In the 27th minute, Munala left a handful of spectators at the stadium on their feet when he doubled KCB's lead with a brilliant solo effort, after beating several legs in Stima's half.

Kevin Omundi replied for Stima on the other end three minutes later, but goalkeeper Gabriel Andika rose high to make a heroic save.

As the clock ticked past the half hour mark, the match evened out with few scoring chances being created.

And just when Stima thought they had found their footing, Otieno rounded a yellow shirt in the box to beat goalkeeper Njau at the stroke of half time with a nutmeg finish.

Stima coach Salim Babu made a double substitution at the restart, bringing in Festo Omukoto and Henry Onyango for Baron Oketch and Stephen Onyango respectively.

Oromchan reduced the deficit in the 51st minute after KCB defender Bethwel Warambo was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Moments later, Andika came off his line bravely to make a clearance as Stima pressed for another goal. The introduction of Onyango and Omukoto looked to have brought much life into Stima, as they began to take the game to KCB.

Oromchan missed a glorious chance to net Stima's second after he failed to beat Andika from a one-on-one situation in the 63rd minute. He suffered an injury after colliding with the goalkeeper and was replaced by Robert Achema.

Agwanda missed a chance to score his second in the 80th minute and was replaced immediately by Victor Omune.