KCB thrash Mathare in preseason tourney

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) beat Mathare United 4-2 in the opening match of a four-team preseason tournament at GEMS Cambridge International School on Wednesday.

The four teams taking part in the tournament ahead of the opening round of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next weekend are Mathare United, AFC Leopards, KCB and hosts Wazito.

Brian Ochieng opened the scoring for the bankers before the Slum Boys drew level through Dennis Ng'ang'a's own goal after he turned Kevin Kimani’s cross into his own net. Second half goals from new signing Stephen Waruru, Ian Motanda and Samuel Mwangi made it 4-1 in favour of KCB before Kevin Kimani scored a consolation for Mathare in stoppage time.

The four KPL clubs will play against each other in a round robin format with the tournament set to end on Saturday.

Wazito Sporting Director Solomon Alubala says the tournament will help coaches gauge their teams ahead of the 2019/20 season kick-off on August 30.

“The league starts in a week and therefore this tournament is meant to measure our progress against the same teams that we will be up against during the season. It is the same for the other teams taking part and therefore we expect a very competitive tournament,” Alubala told Nation Sport.

Wednesday results

KCB 4-2 Mathare United

Fixtures

Thursday

Wazito FC v Mathare United – 9am

AFC Leopards v KCB – 11am

Friday

Wazito FC v KCB – 9am

AFC Leopards v Mathare United – 11am

Saturday