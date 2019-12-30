KCB to bolster attack in KPL

By JOHN KIMWERE

More by this Author

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) is aiming to maintain positive results in the second leg of 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League campaign.

The bankers have won seven games, drawn four and lost two so far, amassing 25 points, and the team has been boosted by a return to form in recent times. The team, now sixth on the log, is looking to reinforce its attack to ensure a higher conversion rate of chances created, according to coach Godfrey Oduor.

“Our defence has been good. The focus is on reducing the number of goals conceded,” Oduor said on Sunday.

In its last match before mid-season break, KCB beat Wazito FC 2-1 in Machakos a week ago, with goals from Enock Agwanda in the 35th minute and Simon Munala (67th minute).

So far, the team has netted 21 goals, 10 of them coming against Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers in two successive weeks. Enock Agwanda is the team’s top scorer with eight goals while Reagan Otieno and Simon Abuko have scored three and two goals apiece.

The bankers will kick off the second leg of the season with clashes against Mathare United on January 4 at Kasarani Stadium followed by clashes against Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar.