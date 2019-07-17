By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN KIGALI

A tactically astute Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) on Tuesday night dumped hosts Rayon Sport out of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame Cup.

The Ugandan champions beat their Rwandan counterparts 2-1 in a thrilling contest played before a packed crowd at the Stade Kigali in Nyamirambo.

Kiiza Mustafa silenced the home crowd by scoring the first goal for the visitors off an assist by wonder boy Allan Okello with 33 minutes played.

Rayon reorganised and equalised moments after the break via defender Ruguiro Herve following a goal mouth melee.