KCCA sink Green Eagles in seven-goal thriller

By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN KIGALI, RWANDA

Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) on Friday stormed into the final of the Cecafa Kagame Cup here in Rwanda following a 4-3 win over Zambia's Green Eagles in a seven-goal thrilling semi-final match at the Stade de Kigali.

And the Ugandan champions will either face the tournament defending champions Azam from Tanzania or DR Congo's AS Maniema in Sunday's finale, a game Rwanda President Paul Kagame is expected to attend.

These two teams were set to contest the other semi-final Friday night.

Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and Bandari competed here, but were eliminated in the early stages of the tournament.

Despite winning 4-3, KCCA had to work very hard to achieve this result and even trailed 2-1 at some point. In fact, the match was only settled after extra time after the teams tied 2-2 after full-time.

And as expected teenage sensation Allan Okello ran the show. He scored twice and assisted another as the Ugandan team, coached by Mike Mutebi, ran riot.

KCCA settled first, and fast, as Eagles again conceded in the early minutes of the game.

With only two minutes played, 19-year old Okello, arguably the most influential player on the pitch, was gifted possession in his own half.

He then dribbled forward for about 10 yards or so.

And perhaps as Eagles defenders expected him to pass the ball to a teammate, he instead released a left footed shot which easily beat keeper Sebastian Mwange.

That goal seemed to unsettle the Zambian army side coach Aggrey Chiyangi who doubles up as the Zambia national football team manager.

And his team's reaction was encouraging.

SAUTU CLEAR

Spencer Sautu was sent clear with a clever pass by a teammate eight minutes in but his shot failed to trouble KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago. At the other end, Muzamiru Mutyaba almost made it 2-0 for the Municipal Council side.

He capitalised on a fantastic lay off by Okello off a corner kick, and released a searching ball off what initially looked like a cross.

There was still time for the Ugandans to hit the cross bar through Gift Ali and coach Mutebi's charges would soon rue all these chances, atleast in the interim.

Midway through the opening half, Kennedy Musonda found space in the box and released a fierce shot which Lukwago failed to get hold of.

The rebound fell gently to Amity Shamende who, in turn, fired a left footed a volley past Lukwago for the equalising goal.

KCCA threatened after the break but it was the Army side who proved more ruthless. Seven minutes after the restart, Shamende tapped home a Boniface Sunzu cross after Samuel Kato had lost possession as they attempted a build up.

But again Okello took matters in his own hands. He was fed through on goal by Mutyaba just before fulltime and went past two markers, before firing a shot past Mwange for his team's and his second goal of the game.

Two quick fire goals by Mutyaba and Anaku Sadat in extra time settled this game as a contest.