‘K’Ogalo’ back to summit as league takes break

Gor Mahia regained their position at the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings after thrashing AFC Leopards 4-1 in an entertaining “Mashemeji derby” at Kasarani on Sunday.

The league will now take a break this weekend to pave way for the international break in accordance with the Fifa calendar.

K’Ogalo, who lost their first KPL match this season last Wednesday to 2008 champions Mathare United, got their goals on Sunday through Ivorian striker Yipke Gislain’s second half brace, winger Clifford Miheso and midfielder Lawrence Juma to continue their dominance in the domestic league.

AFC Leopards, who are 13-time KPL champions, got their consolation goal through Burundian forward Tresor Ndikumana.

Gor coach Steven Polack praised his charges for earning him three points in his first derby since joining the club in August.

Polack, though, dismissed claims that the win has shaped the title race, saying there are still 27 matches remaining which could still decide the winner of the title that K’Ogalo has won for the last three consecutive years.

“This is my first derby and I’m very happy we won convincingly but, really, we have 27 more games left and we need to perform the same way we did today,” said the British coach.

Ingwe coach Casa Mbung’o, who was pained by the loss, refused to comment on the game but it was evident that his main striker John Mark Makwatta, who leads the KPL scoring chat with five goals, didn't impress after failing to aim even a single shot at goal.

After the defeat, AFC Leopards have now dropped four places to seventh and will have to find their footing in the coming matches to rekindle the dream of winning the league.

In other matches, Kisumu All Stars won their first match in the top flight, beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu, to climb to position 16.

Defender Amani Kyata scored late winner to gift Otenga players, who had signed new contracts earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Wazito FC continue to find it rough in the KPL after falling prey to Sofapaka 2-1 in Narok on Sunday.

Veteran Kepha Aswani and Brian Nyakan scored for Batoto ba Mungu while Joe Waithira scored a consolation goal for the big spending club who are now in 12th place in the table standings.

In Western Kenya, second-placed Kakamega Home Boyz continued their fine run beating Western Stima 2-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Bandari (placed 11th) lost their second match in a week after going down 1-0 to Ulinzi ni Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

In Kericho, Zoo FC showed their dominance over Nzoia Sugar to win 2-1 with striker Derick Anami scoring a brace while Nzoia scored late through Gaetan Masha.

Both teams are still in the bottom half of the table.

Mathare United beat Sony Sugar 2-1 to heap further misery on the sugar men who have given out to walkovers in the past, and who now lie second last in the log.