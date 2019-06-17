KPA throws party for SA-bound Bandari

Mombasa’s Bandari are expected to travel to South Africa later this week to prepare for the new season that will see them back in continental football.

Bandari earned the rights to play in the Caf Confederation Cup by winning the SportPesa Shield, defeating Kariobangi Sharks in a rain-affected final at Kasarani on June 2.

The triumphant squad was Monday feted by parent company, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), at an elaborate ceremony in Mombasa.

The pledge to offer the team a training tour of Mombasa mas made by KPA’s managing director Daniel Manduku who was represented by KPA’s head of corporate affairs, Bernard Osero.

"We shall continue supporting the club as Bandari is the only team from the Coast that has a countrywide fan base which promotes national cohesion," the MD said in his speech read by Osero.

Osero said plans are underway to have the team travel down south “later this week.”

Trophy tour

"We shall honour our pledge to take you to South Africa. Travel arrangements are underway to have you leave the country later this week," he said.

The team — coached by Benard Mwalala and captained by Felly Mulumba — had earlier Monday done a trophy tour on the streets of the coastal capital displaying the Shield they won by drowning Sharks.