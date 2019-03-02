KPL LIVE: Leopards aim to end rot, Mathare take on Bandari

AFC Leopards will be aiming to give Andre Cassa Mbungo his first win as Ingwe coach with a victory over Sony Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium while leaders Bandari will be aiming to pull away from second-placed Gor Mahia who are not in action locally this weekend.

Mathare United will be out to get one over Bandari and move back into second place.

At the Sudi Stadium, Tusker will be seeking to return top winning ways with victory over hosts Nzoia Sugar after disappointing losses to Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz in their last two outings.