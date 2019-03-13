 KPL LIVE: AFC Leopards face Sofapaka, Sharks confront Nzoia - Daily Nation
KPL LIVE: AFC Leopards face Sofapaka, Sharks confront Nzoia

Wednesday March 13 2019

AFC Leopards striker Wayi Yeka (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their SportPesa Premier League match against Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

By VICTOR OTIENO
By VINCENT OPIYO
Injury-hit AFC Leopards will be hoping to kick-start the second leg of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League campaign on a high when they take on third-placed Sofapaka at Bukhungu Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

The two teams have met 23 times previously. Ingwe have recorded nine wins, Sofapaka 10 while four of the games have ended in a stalemate.

Fifth-placed Kariobangi Sharks welcome Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre as Western Stima host Chemelil Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Follow the live action below:

