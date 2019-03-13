KPL LIVE: AFC Leopards face Sofapaka, Sharks confront Nzoia
Injury-hit AFC Leopards will be hoping to kick-start the second leg of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League campaign on a high when they take on third-placed Sofapaka at Bukhungu Stadium Wednesday afternoon.
The two teams have met 23 times previously. Ingwe have recorded nine wins, Sofapaka 10 while four of the games have ended in a stalemate.
Fifth-placed Kariobangi Sharks welcome Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre as Western Stima host Chemelil Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
