KPL LIVE: AFC Leopards face Sofapaka, Sharks confront Nzoia

By VICTOR OTIENO

By VINCENT OPIYO

Injury-hit AFC Leopards will be hoping to kick-start the second leg of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League campaign on a high when they take on third-placed Sofapaka at Bukhungu Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

The two teams have met 23 times previously. Ingwe have recorded nine wins, Sofapaka 10 while four of the games have ended in a stalemate.

Fifth-placed Kariobangi Sharks welcome Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre as Western Stima host Chemelil Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.