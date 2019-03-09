KPL LIVE: AFC Leopards face Tusker, Mathare eye top spot

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

By VINCENT OPIYO

The SportPesa Premier League continues Saturday afternoon with Posta Rangers hosting Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in the early kick off from 2pm, with AFC Leopards up against Tusker next at the same venue from 4.15pm.

Mathare United will be eyeing to reclaim the top spot from Bandari when they tackle Western Stima from 3pm at Kasarani. Bandari are away to Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

Chemelil Sugar will take on Sofapaka in Awasi from 2pm, while Sony Sugar host Mount Kenya United in Awendo from 3pm in the other matches slated for Saturday.