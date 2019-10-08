KPL Round Five: Team of the week

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Round Five of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) saw a total of 18 goals scored across different venues in the country as Gor Mahia returned to the top.

While there were goals in plenty at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday and Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday, there was no action in Awendo as Sony Sugar were a no-show against AFC Leopards.

Chemelil Sugar and Zoo suffered their fourth consecutive losses and Kisumu All Stars remain without a win after five matches.

Here, Nation Sport presents the outstanding players in Round Five who line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Timothy Odhiambo seems to have established himself as Ulinzi's first choice keeper this season and his heroics in the barren draw against Western Stima showed he will soon realise his potential with more playing time.

Joash Onyango leads the back four after another solid display at centre back for Gor Mahia. Playing alongside him is Eugene Asike, who has rediscovered himself at Tusker after over a year in the cold.

Advertisement

Dennis Odhiambo's utility traits are being utilised at KCB and he was his usual composed self at left back against Nzoia Sugar. The last name on our back four is Kelvin Wesonga, whose runs on the right gave Western Stima extra width.

The development of William Odero tells the tale of Posta Rangers this season. Known for his tackling and passing, the midfielder showed another side of his game with a spectacular goal that set the tone for his side's convincing win.

Kevin Kimani is staking a claim for a place in the national team and his goal against Wazito not only capped a fine individual display, but also showed why he is a special talent. It's safe to say that Bandari's attack rotates around William Wadri and the Ugandan's strike against Sofapaka was along the same theme.

Every coach likes his wingers fast and tricky and Sofapaka must count themselves lucky that Peter Lwasa can score goals in addition to creating. On the other end is Boniface Omondi, whose goal helped Gor Mahia maintain their perfect start to the season.