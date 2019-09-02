KPL Round One: Team of the week

On the left flank is Stephen Etyang who marked his KPL debut in style by wounding AFC Leopards with a sumptuous curler

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

After seven weeks of preseason, the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League campaign got off to a flying start with nine matches being played across different venues.

Champions Gor Mahia sent an early statement of intent with a 5-2 drubbing of Tusker while Kakamega Homeboyz left it late to edge AFC Leopards and walk away with the bragging rights in the Ingo derby.

Kisumu AllStars and Wazito will quickly want to forget their underwhelming displays on match day one but KCB made good their threat of finishing in the top three with a 3-0 drubbing of Sony Sugar.

Here, Nation Sport picks out the best performers of the opening weekend who line up in a 4-4-2 formation.

On a day when Bandari failed to score, Michael Wanyika turned out to be the hero for the dockers with his string of top drawer saves helping them pick a point from Mathare United.

Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika makes a fingertip save during their Kenya Premier League match against Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on August 31, 2019. The game ended 0-0. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

After being sidelined for close to a year, Wellington Ochieng seems to have rediscovered his form. Known for his sturdiness in defence, the Gor Mahia right back showed another side of his game surging forward to provide two assists against Tusker. On the left flank is Bolton Omwenga who produced his trademark barnstorming displays as KCB won convincingly at Awendo.

At the heart of defence is Kennedy Owino who capped a brilliant individual display with a towering header that inspired Western Stima’s comeback against Kariobangi Sharks. Completing the back four is George Odiwuor whose calming effect at the back helped Kakamega Homeboyz to a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over AFC Leopards.

If you love football, you definitely love Kenneth Muguna. Whenever the Gor Mahia skipper is not giving assists, he contrives to do the damage himself. He led from the front with a brace as Gor began the season in style. Playing alongside him is Mathare United’s Roy Okal who proved a tough customer for Bandari with his rugged style, witty interceptions and stamina that saw him cover virtually every blade of grass in the middle of the park.

Mathare United's Roy Okal (left) vies for an aerial ball with Danson Namasaka of Bandari during their Kenyan Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on August 31, 2019.PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

On the left flank is Stephen Etyang who marked his KPL debut in style by wounding AFC Leopards with a sumptuous curler. Boniface Muchiri earns a spot on the right despite his two goals for Tusker being reduced to mere consolations by a ruthless Gor side.

Derrick Anami showed why he could be the next player emerging from Zoo’s rich production lines with a brace against Chemelil Sugar in Kericho handing his side their first ever win on match day one. Enosh Ochieng’ is the last name on our team after starting his Golden Boot ‘defence’ on a sound note, stinging newbies Kisumu AllStars twice.

Team of The Week

Goalkeeper: Michael Wanyika

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng', Kennedy Owino, George Odiwuor, Bolton Omwenga

Midfielders: Boniface Muchiri, Roy Okal, Kenneth Muguna, Stephen Etyang