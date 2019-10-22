KPL Round Six: Team of the Week

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Round Six saw a total of 15 goals scored despite two walkovers being awarded to Bandari and Tusker.

Kakamega Homeboyz were rampant in Machakos, thrashing Wazito 4-2 while Gor Mahia left it late to beat a stubborn Kariobangi Sharks 1-0. AFC Leopards also scored a late equaliser against Western Stima while in Kisumu, Mathare United came from behind to edge Kisumu All Stars 2-1.

Here, Nation Sport samples the best action from the weekend and presents the team of the weekend which will line up in a 4-3-3 formation:

Samuel Odhiambo is a living testimony of the goalkeeping doctrine that they get finer with age after his string of super saves helped Western Stima claim a point against AFC Leopards.

Kennedy Onyango seems to have settled in well at Kakamega Homeboyz and he makes his second appearance in our team this season after his header opened the floodgates in Machakos. Lining up alongside him is Johnstone Omurwa who scored a potential goal of the season contender and added another despite Wazito’s loss.

Baraka Badi is slowly maturing into a modern fullback and he turned in yet another tireless performance at right back for KCB. On the opposite end is Elvis Osok who is enjoying a break-out season at Posta Rangers.

Tresor Ndikumana showed he also has goals in him after another imposing performance for AFC Leopards at the middle of the park. Kevin Kimani gets a spot in midfield after scoring the equaliser and creating the winning goal against Kisumu All Stars. Abdallah Wankuru completes our midfield trio following an all-round display in attack and defence for the powermen.