KPL Round Two: Team of the week

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Round Two saw five matches end in draws with Bandari and Sony Sugar the only teams that picked wins.

Champions Gor Mahia were missing in action after their match against Chemelil Sugar was postponed by the league’s management body citing logistical challenges.

A total of 12 goals were scored, which pales to the 26 recorded in match day one. Despite the lean return in terms of goals, there was no reduction in quality on the pitch.

Nation Sport samples out the late winners, top drawer saves, match-winning tackles as well as defence-splitting passes and presents the best performers of Round Two who line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire has always been the subject of stick whenever he gets a call up to the national team, but he showed his class with a string of super saves to deny AFC Leopards a deserved win.

Sofapaka are yet to win this season, but Titus Achesa was one of their bright spots at left back. On the other end is Kelvin Wesonga, who proved a reliable attacking outlet for Western Stima on the right, with his trademark overlaps and crosses.

Related Stories Five things we learned from KPL Round Two

Advertisement

Bernard Ochieng was one of Wazito’s big signings and he justified his hefty price tag with a solid performance at the heart of defence. Lining up alongside him is Harun Junior, who has finally come of age at Mathare United, and is already drawing comparisons with the legendary Edgar “Fighter” Ochieng’.

His quality has never been in doubt and Danson Chetambe offered a timely reminder of what Zoo fans are missing with a pile driver that inspired Bandari’s comeback at Mbaraki.

His teammate, Mohamed Katana also gets a spot in midfield after capping an impressive debut from the bench with a wonderful goal that sealed the win for the dockers.

Everything Posta Rangers rotates around Jackson Dwang. To say he is their main man is an understatement. The youngster has settled fast at his new home and has seamlessly relegated big names like Joseph Mbugi to the bench.

One of the few players that remained at Sony Sugar following a massive exodus was Stephen Onyango. Nicknamed Cisse for his resemblance with Senegalese star Papis Demba Cisse, Onyango scored and created another as Sony Sugar won on the road.

Collins Neto got Zoo off to a flying start in Mombasa with a first half brace that earns him a place in the team.

The last word goes to Allan Wanga who just like wine is getting fine with age.