Zoo out to fix defence in January window

Kenyan Premier League side Zoo will be seeking to sign three school boys to bolster their defence when the transfer window opens in January 2020.

Zoo, currently 13th on the KPL standings, have shipped in 22 goals in 13 matches and head coach Herman Iswekha wants to sort out the defence ahead of the second leg.

“Our defence is not at its best and we don’t want to gain the dubious title of the whipping boys by conceding easy goals and that is why my game plan is to recruit three young defenders come January 2020,” said Iswekha.

Zoo were humiliated 4-0 by Ulinzi Stars last Sunday at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru in their last league assignment.

Iswekha admitted that the current defence line is showing signs of fatigue.

“This is very dangerous and if we go into the next round of matches without backup we might be turned into a bag of goals and this is what I want to avoid by recruiting new players.”

He however remained tight lipped and declined to name the defenders he is planning to recruit.