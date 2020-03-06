Zoo frustrate Sofapaka in Kericho

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Zoo FC picked one crucial point against Sofapaka in a goalless draw in the only Kenyan Premier League match at Green Stadium in Kericho on Friday.

Herman Iswekha’s charges had been on the receiving end against Batoto ba Mungu in the last three matches before finding some relief in the round of 24 matches.

However, Zoo will count themselves lucky to have escaped with a point after surviving several scares from Jedinak Nana, Kepha Aswani, Sebastine Sunday and Ronald Okoth in the encounter.

Okoth, who replaced Aswani after the hour mark, was unlucky as his two goals in the dying minutes were ruled out for offside.

Zoo’s best chance of the game came just before Aswani left the field of play when Wilson Anekeya delivered a sublime cross on the right flank only for Kepha Ondati’s header to hit the woodwork.

Iswekha benched goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu, who made a costly mistake against Wazito last weekend, and gave Brian Lumumba a rare start in goal.

Lumumba did not disappoint as he kept out several dangerous attacks.

Sofapaka, who entertain high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz next, stay in position eight after amassing 31 points from 23 matches.

Zoo also remain 14th spot after collecting 16 points from 22 matches. The Kericho-based side will meet newcomers and 16th-ranked Kisumu AllStars in their next fixture before the Fifa international break.

Line-ups:

Zoo FC starting XI - Brian Lumumba, Alex Onchwari, Murabwa Matini, Fredrick Otiso, Anekeya Wilson, Sammy Ggolola, Gichana Geoffrey, Odongo Mathew, Ondati Kepha, Neto Collins, Ongeri Dennis; Subs – Vincent Misikhu, Derrick Anami, Evans Juma, Edwin Namasaka, Newton Ondari, Danson Kiprono

Coach - Herman Iswekha

Sofapaka FC starting XI – Nicholas Sebwato, Willis Obayi, Mohammed Kilume, George Maelo, Brian Kayanja, Cersidy Okeyo, Jedinak Nana, Titus Achesa, Stephen Otieno, Promise Chinonso, Sebastine Sunday; Subs – I. Wakasala, B. Wetende, F. Jacobs, B. Nyakan, Shawn Oloo, R. Okoth, K. Aswani