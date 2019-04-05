KPL chasing pack aim to close in on Gor Mahia

By CELLESTINE OLILO

With runaway leaders Gor Mahia away on continental duties, the chasing pack of Sofapaka, Bandari and Mathare United will be looking to trim the gap at the top in their respective SportPesa Premier League matches this weekend.

League leaders Gor Mahia, who have so far built a seven-point lead on the table, are on a break from local action in light of their Caf Confederation Cup engagement against Moroccan side RS Berkane.

That leaves Sofapaka, who are second with 37 points, with a hard fight away against Zoo Kericho whom they must beat in order to avoid dropping down the pecking order.

Mathare United, who are third with 36, could come second if they manage maximum points against their nemesis Tusker in a match set for Saturday afternoon in Nakuru.

Bandari, who ended a five-match winless streak on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Mount Kenya United, will be at home against domestic cup holders Kariobangi Sharks looking for the three crucial points.

Ulinzi Stars and AFC Leopards will battle it out on Sunday at Afraha Stadium in what is the pick of the weekend fixtures.

Ulinzi won home and away in last season’s fixtures, and their new coach Benjamin Nyangweso said: “Player motivation is the biggest role for me because of the kind of season we have had this year. We will be playing at home and the players need to understand how undesirable it is to lose back to back game."

Ingwe have a good chance of turning the tables on the soldiers who are struggling with performance this season and who have won only five times all season (19 games so far).

At 13th place and two places below the soldiers, Ingwe are on a sweet renaissance and have lost just once in six games.

Ingwe coach Cassa Mbungo is however dealing with a growing injury list that now includes marquee signing David “Cheche” Ochieng.

“There is no secret. We have to get more experienced players in order to keep this performance up,” said Mbungo, who has identified a blunt strike force as his team’s weakest link.

FIXTURES

Saturday:

Mathare United v Tusker (Afraha, 3pm)

Sunday:

Vihiga United v KCB (Bukhungu Stadium, 1pm)

Posta Rangers v Sony Sugar (Machakos, 2pm)

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm)

Zoo v Sofapaka (Kericho Green Stadium, 3pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Chemelil Sugar (Bukhungu Stadium, 3.15pm)

Ulinzi Stars v AFC Leopards (Afraha Stadium, 4pm)