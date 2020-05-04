KPL clubs have varied views on premature end to football season

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyan Premier League bosses have shared varied opinions as to whether the 2019/20 league season should be cancelled or played on to a conclusion.

The country's top-flight football competition remains suspended for the past six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak and consequent government directives imposing a 7pm to 5am curfew, banning all sports activities and public gatherings, as well as ordering the closure of all sports facilities.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Thursday cancelled the season and declared Gor Mahia champions via a Twitter post. FKF later issued official communication.

FKF’s announcement met disapproval and protest from Kenya Premier League Chief Executive Jack Oguda. Top officials of various clubs gave varied opinion on the matter yesterday.

"We have a problem (read coronavirus pandemic) that was never anticipated," explained Ulinzi Stars chairman Col. Erick Oloo.

"The ideal solution is for FKF and KPL to diplomatically agree on a way forward. Politicking is not necessary."

"Our policy is, safety of our staff comes first," KCB FC manager Azu Ogola pointed out.

"If the situation improves and the government lifts the ban and announces the end to curfews, we will be happy to progress. If not, we are not in a position to play football."

But Wazito's Chief Executive Dennis Gicheru and Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas 'Toto' Shimanyula said that the league, which still has an average 11 rounds of matches to be played, should be contested to conclusion at a later date.

"Mwendwa is up to some mischief and we will not allow that," said the outspoken Shimanyula.

"We (Homeboyz) are second on the table and in with a chance of winning the league this season. I have spent Sh35 million to fund this team this season and the players are motivated to finish the matches. The leagues in Tanzania and Egypt are set to resume, why should we cancel ours?" he posed.

"The league should do go on. We should explore other possibilities such as playing all matches in one venue over a number of days. It will only be fair to Tusker, Gor Mahia and Homeboyz who

are chasing the title if the league is played to its conclusion," added Gicheru.

But Kariobangi Sharks chairman Robert Maoga says the league should not be played on.

"Most clubs are short of finances. My sponsor who is a betting firm is not doing business around the world. Fifa says we need three weeks (of pre-season training) before matches can be played. We need another two months to complete the games. Factor in the health of the players. It is not feasible for the league to continue. Let us prepare for next season."

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier, whose team stands to profit from Mwendwa's decision, declined to comment on the matter. His Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda, has meanwhile vowed to sue Mwendwa, and FKF, if their declarations are enforced.

Besides the coronavirus, the current league season had been hampered by financial challenges dating back to the days before coronavirus.