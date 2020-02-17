KPL clubs impress in Betway Cup

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs dominated Round 32 of Betway Cup at the weekend with majority making it to the next stage slated for mid next month.

Ten topflight teams featuring in the domestic cup proceeded to Round 16 of the competition, after seeing-off their opponents.

But as the competition progresses, the teams might be forced to change their strategy of fielding a second string squad after most of them were forced to sweat by the teams from lower divisions.

Apart from getting a chance to represent Kenya in next season’s Caf Confederations Cup, the winner will also pocket Sh2 million.

The losing finalists will take home Sh1 million while the third-placed side will get Sh750, 000. The fourth-placed finishers will receive Sh500,000.

Only four KPL teams out of the 10 progressed in the competition within regulation time. The rest had to hold their breath, as their fate was decided in post-match penalties after being held by the minnows.

Advertisement

Posta Rangers were luckiest among them, as Ezekiel Okare scored at death to cancel Byron Otieno's 14th minute opener to force a 1-1 draw against Tandaza of University of Nairobi. The mailmen emerged 5-3 winners in post-match penalties.

In the round of 16, which will take place on March 14 and 15, the mailmen will face-off with Gor Mahia, who were also stretched by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One side Naivas at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bonface Omondi scored at death to help Gor to a 3-2 win and assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo said: “It's experience that won us the match. Getting this victory was not easy because our opponents fought so hard.”

Dickson Ambundo and Lawrence Juma had twice levelled the score for the record KPL champions, after Kinglesy Owuor and Rashid Hassan had put Naivas ahead.

Holders Bandari also ensured they remained on course to defending the title with a 2-0 victory over KSG Ogopa at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The dockers, who will now face Sofakapa in the next round, had to wait until the 65th minute to break the deadlock through Yema Mwana, before William Wadri sealed the win with a penalty five minutes to time.

Sofapaka advanced to the next round after seeing-off Balaji EPZ 5-4 in post-match penalties after being held to a goalless draw at end of normal time. The match between holders Bandari and Sofapaka will headline round 16 of the competition.

Other KPL teams that qualified through post-match penalties are Ulinzi Stars, Kenya Commercila Bank (KCB) and Kisumu All Stars.

ROUND 16 FIXTURES

FC Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks

Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia

Sofapaka v Bandari

Bidco United v Fortune Sacco

Ulinzi Stars v Migori Youth

Wazito v KCB