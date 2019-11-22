KPL confirms Sony's relegation

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenya Premier League has confirmed the expulsion of top flight club Sony Sugar from the league.

The club from Migori County had been a permanent fixture in the topflight league since gaining entry in 1993.

But, Sony’s woes started in early August this year when title sponsors SportPesa announced cancellation all local sports sponsorship in Kenya after their relationship between the gaming giants and the government regarding taxes, soured.

The sugar millers would tread dangerously after missing their home fixture in Awendo against former winners AFC Leopards on October 5.

They went into their 10th match on November 20 just one match away from expulsion after skipping their second fixture a month ago when they were supposed to travel to Nairobi to face Tusker.

“Match Number 090 between Zoo FC and Sony Sugar FC which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Kericho Green Stadium, kick off 3:00 pm, it was noted that the away club, Sony Sugar FC, failed to honour the match. That being the third time this season that Sony Sugar FC has failed to honour a match, per the KPL policy on failure or refusal to honour matches, and also per articles 4.1.12 and 4.1.13 of the 2019 FKF Rules and Regulations, Sony Sugar FC have been expelled from the Kenyan Premier League and all its results have been nullified. The remaining league fixtures involving the club have also been cancelled," wrote KPL in a statement.

Clubs that have lost points as a result of Sony’s expulsion are KCB, Bandari, Ulinzi Stars, Leopards, Tusker, Wazito, Mathare United and Zoo as well as Kisumu All Stars, who had drawn 1-1 with Sony.

