KPL strugglers Wazito appoint new coach

Kenyan Premier League returnees Wazito on Thursday named Egyptian-American Melis Medo as their new head coach.

Medo, who has been in charge of Sofapaka and Mount Kenya United in the Kenyan top flight with little success before, takes over from Stanley Okumbi and Fred Ambani who were shown the door following a string of poor performances.

The team has only won once in six rounds and are 13 on the log with just six points.

“I want to thank the club management for believing in me. I will do my best here to ensure that the team is successful. I understand the club’s philosophy and vision and I will work closely with everyone in the team to ensure that we succeed. I am excited about this new challenge and I promise to give my best,” Medo said after his presentation at the club’s office Thursday morning.

HAMISI REMAINS

Club CEO Dennis Gicheru is confident the new manager will deliver.

“After careful consideration, we settled on Melis Medo. He is a quality coach and having coached Kenyan Premier League teams before he understands Kenyan football well and we have full confidence in him. We believe that he will do a good job with the team. He will be accorded all the necessary support to ensure that he succeeds here,” Gicheru said.