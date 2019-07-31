KPL side makes coaching appointment

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Former Shabana assistant coach Andrew Kanuli has joined Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nzoia Sugar in a similar capacity.

Kanuli takes up the new role barely two months after he was fired by Shabana alongside fitness coach Andrew Ongwae and fourteen players for boycotting matches over unpaid salary.

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone, Nzoia Sugar chairman Yapets Mokua said the management reached the decision after Kanuli passed an interview on Monday.

“We like young coaches with tactical flexibility. This is because they integrate easily with young players, that's why we considered Kanuli,” he said.

Mokua dismissed rumours that Kanuli was hired as the club’s head coach saying the position will be filled next week. The position fell vacant after Godfrey Oduor moved to KCB to become Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno's assistant.

Speaking after signing a three years contract with the Bungoma-based side, Kanuli said he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I have been longing to coach a team in the top tier and I thank God for answering my prayers,” he said.

Kanuli commended Shabana’s management for giving him a chance to show his ability as a coach. He joined the Kisii-based side in 2014 as team manger while they were playing in the Division One, Zone B before he was appointed head coach in 2017.

“I had wished to continue staying at Shabana but many things happened in between. I accept the new challenge and I promise to give my best” he added.

Kanuli will be remembered for guiding Shabana to the National Super League (NSL) in 2018 after beating Mwatate United 7-6 in penalties at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the promotion playoff.