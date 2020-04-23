KPL top scorer wants play-offs to decide champion

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan Premier League leading goal scorer Timothy Otieno wants that the top four clubs to engage in a play-off to determine the season’s champion should the fixtures not be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 14 lives in the country.

The versatile attacker also opposed suggestions that the league be cancelled, saying he has been giving his best in all matches and he can’t just see his goals go down the drain.

“Everyone is praying that the season resumes and we play the 10 remaining champions after this pandemic. I had set a target of 25 goals for the season and it is only achievable if we play all the matches," said the Tusker attacker.

“I oppose the cancellation of the league because clubs have used resources and players have worked tirelessly. The best and fairest way to decide the winner if the season cannot resume is to engage the top four clubs in play-offs,” he told Nation Sport in an interview.

Otieno said it would be unfair to the other title chasing clubs if the league leaders (Gor Mahia) were declared champions with 10 round of matches remaining.

“Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz have played 22 games while Gor has played 23. If Tusker and Homeboyz win their game in hand then the gap will be five and four points respectively,” he observed.

Otieno, who has captained the 11-time KPL champions in many games this season, leads the scoring chat with 15 goals.

He exuded confidence in Tusker lifting this season’s trophy saying the title fight was far from decided.

The KPL matches were suspended indefinitely to conform to a government directive on social gatherings to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

If KPL were to adopt a four-team play-off, then Gor Mahia (54 points), Kakamega Homeboyz (47 points), Tusker (46 points) and Ulinzi Stars (43 points) be drawn to fight for the national crown.

However, the idea would be unpopular with KCB and AFC Leopards, who are one and three points shy of Ulinzi Stars respectively and would feel they deserve to fight for a podium position.

Tusker coach Robert Matano is on record opposing the option of handing the title to Gor Mahia on a points basis, instead supporting the opting of playing all the games.

AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima, Mathare United and Kisumu All Stars have also opposed ending the league as it stands and handing Gor the title.