KPL turns to Caf over league cancellation row

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League Limited (KPL) has written to Confederation of African Football (Caf) protesting Football Kenya Federation's decision to cancel the 2019/20 season.

In a letter dated April 26 and addressed to all general secretaries of the member associations, Caf's acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah said: "We would like to enquire about the current situation of your national league/National Cup (ranking, number of pending matches etc..) as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalise those competitions be it through completion or annulment."

On April 30, FKF president Nick Mwendwa took to social media to confirm the league will not resume and announced Gor Mahia champions as well as the promotion of National Super League leaders Nairobi City Stars to the top tier.

"Congratulations Gor Mahia! You are champions once again and you will represent Kenya on the champions league Next season. Lets do this!" Mwendwa tweeted.

KPL - who have since asked clubs to wait for their directive on the matter - have now taken the battle to Caf in a letter dated May 7 and signed by CEO Jack Oguda.

"We find FKF's purported decision to cancel the season to be out of step with your circular dated April 26, 2020 addressed to your Member Association General Secretaries," read the letter in part.

Advertisement