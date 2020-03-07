By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyan Premier League Limited has warned players in the league over match fixing. This follows an ongoing series by Nation Sport that has uncovered the rampant manipulation of games in the top-tier.

In a statement signed by CEO Jack Oguda, KPL warned players against the vice and reminded them of the consequences.

“Occurrence of these incidents (match fixing) emphasises that it is necessary on our part to do everything possible to eradicate our sport of this vice. Our laws, and those of Fifa, provide guidance on what action to be taken to prevent match manipulation as well as consequences of being found guilty of taking part in it. We find it essential at this moment to remind you of these rules,” said Oguda.

The rules and regulations governing Kenyan football clearly indicate steps to be taken in the event such incidents happen:

“Anyone who offers, solicits or accepts a bribe will be banned for life from attending and participating in all activities organised or authorised by the FKF …” reads Article 9.7.2 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football (2019).

Article 9.7.3 states: “Information on any attempted or actual bribery must be reported in writing to the FKF within forty-eight (48) hours. Anyone who fails to do so will be banned for life from attending and participating in all activities organised or authorized by the FKF.”

“A game won through corrupt influence on an official or player will be replayed.” It however remains to be seen if some of the matches that were reported to be fixed in the league will be replayed," Article 9.7.4 says.

Nation Sport can reliably report that several cases of match manipulation in the KPL are currently under investigation by world football governing body, Fifa.

The KPL has recently been in the spotlight over suspected cases of match manipulation from matches played this and last season.