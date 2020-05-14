KWPL clubs support season cancellation

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Kenya Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs have voiced their support following Football Kenya Federation's decision to prematurely end the competition’s 2020 season.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Communication Officer Ken Okaka told Nation Sport Wednesday that it was not possible for matches in the women’s league to be played in the next few months owing to the government’s measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The entire WPL season is cancelled. We will have no champions, no team promotions, and no relegation,” explained Okaka.

The WPL has 16 teams drawn into two zones. Two teams from Zone ‘A’ and six from the other stream had competed in their first round of matches by the time the league was suspended in March.

And while a similar decision has attracted varied reactions leading to court cases in men's Kenyan Premier League, defending champions Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumira expressed his regret with the way things had turned out. "We obviously have to keep our health and safety first and we don't want to lose any players, coaches, or match officials due to ignorance," he said.

"In the meantime, we will try to keep the players fit and ensure they are disciplined outside the pitch through continuous virtual training and exercise."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, newly promoted Kahawa Starlets coach Joseph Mwanza says he will be looking for a fresh debut campaign next season.

“It was our hope and dream to get into the national league and we want every team to be safe and healthy when we get to face them next year. Although disappointing, cancelling the league will give us enough time to prepare mentally for next season," he said.