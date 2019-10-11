KWPL title race gathers pace

By LOKEDER NATIOM

The battle for Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) title continues this weekend with top three sides in action in different venues across the country.

Leaders Gaspo, second-placed Vihiga Queens and Trans Nzoia Falcons all have a chance of emerging champions ahead of the weekend assignments.

Gaspo are top with 64 points, three ahead of second-placed Vihiga Queens. Trans Nzoia Falcons are third with 58 points.

The leaders will seek to cushion their lead when they take on eighth-placed Zetech Sparks who have 32 points.

“We haven’t really had intense training as a complete team since six of our players were involved with the National team. However we remain focused and the team is in high spirits,” said Gaspo team manager Edward Githua.

Vihiga Queens face seventh-placed Oserian who have 36 points. Coach Alex Alumirah predicted a tough encounter for his charges.

“We know it will be challenging for us since it has been a long time since we played and normally we struggle getting our rhythm back. However, we are working on getting our minds and skills right for the match. We are both confident and cautious but we’ll play to win,” said Alumirah.

It will be double trouble for Trans Nzoia Falcons as they host Eldoret Falcons and Mathare United who are ranked 10th and 12th respectively.

Bottom-placed Spedag will have to dig deep against 11th-placed Makolanders to move out of relegation zone.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Gaspo v Zetech Sparks Ruiru Grounds- 1pm

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Eldoret Falcons Manour Agricultural Centre- 1pm

Makolanders v Spedag Camp Toyoyo- 1pm

Vihiga Queens v Oserian Ladies Mumias Sports Complex- 1pm

Sunday

Kisumu All Starlets v Vihiga Queens Moi Stadium- 1pm