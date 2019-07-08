Kadenge na mpira! The golden boy of Kenyan football

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

The late Joe Kadenge will be fondly remembered for the speed with which he dodged opponents, sometimes the whole defence, and even mesmerising the goalkeeper to score with ease.

Kadenge, who made his national team debut at 22, was one of the best football dribblers to have graced the Kenyan game.

He was one of the finest wingers Kenya has ever produced, with his dazzling ball control that left his opponents for dead, while others were left trailing and chasing shadows.

Kadenge, a notable goal-scorer, was among the first players to sign for Abaluhya United (now AFC Leopards), when it was formed in 1964. Apart from Abaluhya, Kadenge also played for Nakuru Ministry of Works (MoW), North Nyanza Combined and Maragoli United (now Imara United).

Between 1957 and 1968, he played for the national team Harambee Stars in the Gossage Cup, African Nations Cup, East African Challenge Cup, among other international competitions.

He brought honour and greatness to the game as a gentle player known for his even temper. What made him stand out was his ability to outwit opponents.

His role models include the late Shem Chimoto, Elijah Lidonde, George Situma, Omari Okumu, Alfred Mugaizi, Munialo Apicho and Levi Khayati.

After completing his secondary school education at Musingu High School in Kakamega, he went to Nakuru in search for a job in 1954.

At the time, Nakuru was the home of Kenyan football players.

He worked for a tobacco company before joining the Ministry of Works (MoW) as a clerk. MoW boasted the best team in Nakuru. He could not easily earn a place in the starting line-up, despite his juggling skills that saw him christened ‘Kadenge na Mpira’.

Kadenge was fielded in a league match and was later selected for a Nakuru combined side where he played until 1959.

He liked holding up play and trying to beat one man too many. Born in 1935 in Tiriki, in the larger Kakamega District before it became Vihiga County, Kadenge helped Nakuru MoW win the domestic cup in 1956 after leaving school.

The same year, he was called up to the national team for the Gossage Cup that was won by Uganda in Zanzibar. He left Nakuru in 1963 for Maragoli United for whom he turned out in the inaugural Kenya National Football League.

Kadenge retired from the national team in 1965, but two years later, he made a comeback for the inaugural East African Challenge Cup held in Nairobi in 1967, where he scored in Kenya’s 5-3 win over Tanzania to help the hosts clinch the title.

He captained the the Kenyan team that played in the 1968 Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam, and won by Uganda. On returning home, Kadenge retired from international football, but continued to play for Abaluhya until the mid-70s, before moving back to Maragoli in 1977.

As team manager of Maragoli, Kadenge signed his own son, the late Francis Kadenge from the national youth team, who later joined AFC Leopards.

His brothers Johnstone Madonye and John Anzrah as well as sister Esther Kavaya were all international sportspersons.

Apart from the late Francis and Oscar, who both played for Leopards, his other sons who also took up football were Rodgers (Utalii FC) and Evans (Nzoia Sugar).