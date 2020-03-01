Kadenge vows to steady Nzoia Sugar ship

By CECIL ODONGO

Newly elected Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge is keen on steering the club out of the relegation zone.

Kadenge, who replaced Yappets Mokua on Friday, will serve a four-year term. He was elected to the position of chairman after garnering 145 votes against his predecessor's 10.

"I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity to serve this great club. I come in at a time when Nzoia is performing badly and has a few matches remaining to the end of the season. However, all is not lost and my target is ensure the team is not relegated," said Kadenge in an interview with Nation Sport.

Kadenge also acknowledged that lack of funding has largely contributed to the team's poor performance this season having lost at least 10 players in every transfer window. According to Kadenge, the high turnover in the playing unit has made Nzoia a lowly ranked team.

"We have lost a lot of players due to lack of money but we hope the situation will be better. The company bounced back and started milling sugarcane in January and we hope we shall be getting financial support from the management moving forward," he added.

Mokua, who served in the position since 2016, said his main achievement was ensuring the team stayed in the topflight since they were promoted. He reckons that Nzoia would be a formidable side with better financial support from their sponsors.

"Nzoia will be a great team if it becomes financially stable. We have always travelled at night to honour our fixtures the following day and this has affected performance of our players due to fatigue," he said.