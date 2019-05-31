Kakamega Homeboyz blast FKF for Wanga snub

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

By CELLESTINE OLILO

The management of Kakamega Homeboyz has called for the resignation of Football Kenya Federation chairman Nick Mwendwa accusing him of playing politics in the running of football in the country.

The club’s chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula has accused Mwendwa of influencing the selection of Harambee Stars players who will represent the country in the coming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne surprisingly dropped the 2018-2019 SportPesa Premier League leading scorer Allan Wanga of the Homeboyz club from his 27-man provisional team for the competition set for June 21 to July 19.

Shimanyula has threatened to withdraw his side from the FKF league should Migne fail to offer a convincing reason that led to omission of Wanga from the national team.

“We want to know the criteria that was used to select players in the Harambee Stars squad that is leaving the country for preparation towards Afcon. How could he drop a player who knows how to score goals and is better than many of the strikers retained in the squad if he intends Harambee Stars to perform in Egypt?” questioned Shimanyula.

An agitated Shimanyula said Homeboyz had lost a great deal and its management was disappointed and contemplating to stop participating in the Kenyan top-flight league.

Club fans Aggrey Ashiono and Dennis Lumumba expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision made by the head coach

A day after he was dropped, Wanga also took to social media to thank his fans for their support.

“I have received overwhelming phone calls and messages from friends, family and fans from all over. It is so humbling and encouraging at the same time.