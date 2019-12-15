By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Kakamega Homeboyz put up a gallant fight to force a 2-2 draw against Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

The Nicholas Muyoti-coached-Homeboyz were superior in ball control and it came as no surprise when Stephen Wakhanya netted his first goal of the season with a superb header past goalkeeper Jackton Odhiambo in the 22nd minute.

Ulinzi Stars top marksman Enosh Ochieng’ should have equalised in the 26th minute but his powerful shot from the edge of the box missed the targets by inches.

However, he atoned for his miss at half hour mark when he beat Homeboyz goalkeeper Gabriel Andika with a blockbuster for his sixth goal of the season.

On resumption, the soldiers returned the better side and deservedly took the lead in the 56th minute through John Kago who raced down the right before unleashing a first-time volley that caught Andika off-guard.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso made two changes, recalling Ezekiel Okare and Boniface Andayi for John Njuguna and Omar Mbongi respectively. Muyoti replied by resting Wakhanya and David Okoth for Noah Wafula and Solomon Omondi.

The Homeboyz changes sparked a series of attacks on Ulinzi rearguard with enterprising striker Peter Thiong’o, a former Nakuru All Stars forward, giving the soldiers’ defence some anxious moments.

Thiong’o should have scored the second goal for his side but his shot was cleverly blocked by Ulinzi goalkeeper Odhiambo.

Ulinzi's defence was on the receiving end midway through the second half and the soldiers had defender Brian Birgen to thank for clearing a goal-bound shot as Homeboyz intensified their search for an equaliser.

Odhiambo was called upon to save dangerous shots as Homeboyz laid a siege in the last 10 minutes of the game. Thiong’o, who was a constant threat to Ulinzi defence, saw his header parried away for a fruitless corner in the 88th minute by Odhiambo.