Kakamega Homeboyz firmly in title race, says Muyoti

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti says the show of character and resilience by his players in their 3-2 comeback win over Nzoia Sugar is enough evidence that they are prepared to fight for their maiden Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.

The home side were trailing 2-0 at half time, but settled the duel in the second half through Benjamin Oketch's brace, which included the last gaps winner, with Allan Wanga also on target. First half goals by Peter Gin and Philip Muchuma had put Nzoia in front at Bukhungu Stadium last Sunday.

“It is true our game plan didn’t work out in the first half, but my players showed character and resilience to ensure we got a narrow win. This shows that we are ready to fight for our first ever KPL title and we believe it is achievable,” said Muyoti.

Homeboyz are second in the KPL log with 47 points, four adrift of league leaders Gor Mahia, and Muyoti insists they are ready to capitalise on any slip-up by the leaders.

“We are only focusing on our matches because as long as we win, the pressure will be on Gor Mahia to cement their lead at the top. No surrender, we are firmly in the race for this season’s title,” added Muyoti.

As Muyoti celebrated Homeboyz's narrow escape, his Gor Mahia counterpart, Steven Polack told Nation Sport that he is concerned by the number of goals the club has been conceding.

K’Ogalo has conceded eight goals in the last five league matches. They shipped in two more goals in last Saturday's 3-2 win over Western Stima.

“I'm concerned about how we have been conceding easy goals, but I can’t blame any individual player. It is a team work and the whole team should ensure as much as a win is vital for us, the goals we concede also count. I have had a discussion with my players over that and it is what we are working on during our training sessions this week,” said Polack.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards' resurgence continued in the league after they beat bottom placed Chemelil Sugar 1-0 at Kericho Green stadium. The big cats have now lost only once against third placed Tusker in their last five matches.

The lone goal was scored by in-form lanky striker Elvis Rupia, who has now netted five goals, since joining Ingwe on the last day of the January transfer window.

“The success being witnessed in the team is because of the change in mentality in my squad. My players act according to instructions and have confidence while on the pitch,” said Kimani.