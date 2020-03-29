Kakamega Homeboyz players agree to pay cut

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz has become the first team to effect pay cuts since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The club announced through its Facebook page that it players had agreed to a 50 percent pay reduction, saying it was following suit after President Uhuru Kenyatta took the same decision last week.

President Kenyatta announced that he and his Deputy, William Ruto will take an 80 percent pay cut. He also announced Cabinet Secretaries would take 30 percent pay cut, while Chief Administrative Secretaries would take 20 percent pay cut during this period when the pandemic continues to ravage the country.

"Kakamega Homeboyz players to take 50 percent pay cut due to the out break of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"This is after the President of Kenya H. E. Uhuru Kenyatta took such direction earlier in the week and Homeboyz players have followed suit to become the first team to do so! Bravo to the Boyz!," said the statement.

The club also urged Kenyans to adhere to the government's directive and stay at home, saying that is the only way to fight the deadly virus that has so far infected 38 people in the country.

Advertisement

Kakamega Homeboyz Chief Executive Officer Bernard Shitiabayi confirmed the development, saying it was done after a meeting with players.

He also said they followed suit after their sponsors, the County government of Kakamega announced that its employees would take pay cut ranging from 10 to 30 percent depending on their job groups for the next three months.

"We met with players and agreed on this issue because our sponsors did the same. No player or member of the technical bench was forced to take the pay cut. We urge other clubs to follow suit so as to ensure success in fight against this pandemic," said Shitabayi in an interview with Nation Sport.

The Nicholas Muyoti coached side are second in the league, which was suspended as a measure to curb the spread of the virus, earlier this month.