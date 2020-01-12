Kakamega Homeboyz shock Gor Mahia

Kakamega Homeboyz beat reigning champions Gor Mahia 2-1 for the first time in their history in a Kenya Premier League match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Sammy Kibwana and Ali Bai each scored in either half to hand the host the important win, while Nicholas Kipkurui scored the lone goal for Gor, who were handed their second defeat of the season.

K’Ogalo looked exhausted during the match having travelled to Kakamega the same day and Homeboyz outclassed them in the entire match.

Kibwana scored in the 20th minute after receiving a long pass from David Odhiambo then moved past Gor Mahia defenders to fire a low shot past goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

Kipkurui levelled matters for K’Ogalo five minutes to half time through a free header after a loose ball from captain Kenneth Miguna.

Six minutes after the hour mark, the hosts goal keeper Jairus Adira kicked a long ball to Allan Wanga, who navigated through K’Ogalo’s defence then released the ball to Ali Bai to fire a strong shot past Oluoch.

The result leaves Kakamega Homeboyz in the third position with 36 points, while Gor drops to fourth on 32 points having played four games less than league leaders Tusker.

Meanwhile, ugly scenes were witnessed before the match kick-off when Gor Mahia fans mercilessly beat Nation Sport reporter Titus Maero.

Maero, who was to cover the match, was thrown out of the stadium as K’Ogalo fans turned their anger on Kakamega Homeboyz fans and stewards.

“I had to run for my dear life and jump over the fence. They rained kicks and blows on me while some aimed clubs on my head. Police just watched and some even ran a way out of fear,” narrated a devastated Maero.