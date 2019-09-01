Kakamega Homeboyz stun AFC Leopards

By TITUS MAERO

Forward Stephen Etyang struck in the 83rd minute to enable Kakamega Homeboyz defeat AFC Leopards 1-0 in a tough Kenyan Premier League (KPL) at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Leopards coach Casa Mbungo conceded defeat, but was quick to point out that it is too early in the day to judge his team.

“We have a long journey to go. The boys played well. What is required of them is patience to succeed in the league," Mbungo said after the match.

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti attributed the victory to proper pre-season preparation the team had.

“We played many friendly matches and where mistakes were made, I rectified, something that made us win our opening match," said Muyoti.

The hosts commanded the better part of the first half and in less than 10 minutes, they had three corners which did not yield fruits in the match that was well attended.

Allan Wanga, who led the attacking force for the hosts, had a golden chance in the 5th minute when he headed over the cross bar a right wing cross from Ali Ahmed, who had rounded up Brian Marita with ease on his way through.

Ingwe strikers Ndikumaya Trejor, Diara Ismail and Whyvonne Isuza replied with equal measure as Ismail’s heavy shot on the edge of the box being well taken by custodian David Juma in the 12th minute.

Referee Anthony Ongwayo was forced to caution Festus Okiring in the 18th minute when the defender fouled Collins Shivachi.

Homeboyz, who missed the services of Harambee Stars call-up Moses Mudavadi, stepped up their attacks and in the 40th minute, David Okoth’s screamer was punched out by goalie Benjamin Ochan.

After the breather, Mbungo made three substitutions.

He pulled out Vincent Habamahoro, Ndikumaya Trejor and Collins Shivachi, whose places were taken up by Austin Odhiambo, Eugene Mukangalu and Hausel Ochieng respectively.

Likewise, Muyoti substituted Peter Thiongo, Ali Ahmed and Wanga. Their places were taken up by Shami Mwinyi, Dennis Nandwa and Christopher Masinza respectively.

Good work from AFC Leopards' overlapping defender Isaac Kipyego and Kayumba Soter saw the latter‘s shot parried over the cross bar by custodian David Juma in the 66th minute.